Stephenson County announces 4 new positive COVID-19 cases, 8 cases recovered

The Stephenson County Health Department is reporting 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 involving 3 people in their 20s and 1 in their 50s.

The 4 new cases brings the total number of cases in the county to 21. Officials also say that 8 people have recovered from the virus.

The health department says 4 cases are currently in hospitalization, 8 cases are recovering at home with 7 overall hospitalizations.Officials say they are working closely with the Illinois Department of public health, and are closely monitoring these individuals and their close contacts.

The health department wants to remind the public t is important to remember this number does not reflect the amount of cases in the area. Many individuals are listening to the guidance to stay home when ill and phoning their physicians office.

Please continue to practice social distancing, washing your hands before touching your face or eating and wearing a face mask when in public.