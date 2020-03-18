Stephenson County Jail restricts visits until further notice

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that all visits to the Stephenson County Jail have been suspended. The Sheriff’s Office did not give an estimated date as to when visits would be permitted again.

Mark Karner, the PIO for the sheriff's office, says in person visits from attorneys are discouraged, but are allowed in unusual circumstances or by court order.

Steve Stovall, the jail administrator, says the jail is trying to stop any outside contact due to the virus. The jail does offer inmates unlimited phone calls.