Stephenson County Fair 2020 canceled due to COVID-19

In an announcement on Facebook (see below), officials announce that the 2020 Stephenson County Fair is canceled for 2020, which was supposed to occur from July 21-25.

The Stephenson County Fair Association Board of Directors assessed the risk to exhibitors and their families, volunteers and superintendents, judges, vendors and the public that it was in their best interest to cancel the fair for this year.

The group says it is looking forward seeing everyone at the 2021 Stephenson County Fair. The Boone County and Ogle County fairs have also been canceled for 2020.