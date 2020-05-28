COVID-19 impacting Stephenson Co. businesses, nearing 200 cases

The Stephenson County Health Department confirmed two deaths and 198 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.

"We are experiencing increased positive cases within the Hispanic community. These cases have effected three local businesses. Nuestro Queso, Pear Valley Eggs and Snak King," according to the Stephenson County Health Department.

Further details about the individuals will not be released to protect the privacy of themselves and their families, according to the SCHD.

The SCHD is still investigating. The department is working to monitor individuals and their close contacts with help from the Illinois Department of Public Health and FHN.

There have been a total of 2,120 tests performed in the county. For all of those tested, more than 90 percent tested negative.

"These cases reinforce the importance of actions the public can take to protect themselves and prevent the spread in the community," according to the SCHD.