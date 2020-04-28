Stephenson Co. board members send letter to Gov. Pritzker calling for different appreach to COVID-19

In the letter, Stephenson County Board members write that Pritzker's 'one-size-fits-all' approach to handling the pandemic won't work in county's with fewer cases.

The board members in on the letter feel the economic damage could be catastrophic for smaller communities. The board also voiced concerns over big box stores getting preferential treatment compared to small businnesses.

Board members tell 23 News that Pritzker hasn't responded as of Tuesday evening.

The fourteen members of the Stephenson County Board who signed the letter that was sent to Governor J.B. Pritzker are; Rebecca Quiggle (District C), Dale Diddens (District E), Brad Hartog (District F), Andy Schroeder (District G), Anthony Kuhlemeier (District G), Alvin Wire (District H), Jerome (Jerry) Pardus (District H), Scott Helms (District I), Todd Welch (District I), Steve Fricke (District J), Paul Fosler (District J), Mark Diddens (District K), Jerry Clay (District L), and Jim Pinter (District L).