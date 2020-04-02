Steak 'n Shake "We all are Essential" initiative recognizes those working in the outbreak

The "We are all Essential" initiative recognizes the men and women working in careers deemed essential to keep our economy going. It also acknowledges those who are working from home while maintaining social social distancing.

Steak 'n Shake is making its menu more affordable for families and offering activities to customers and to help them get out of the house for a little something sweet.

Steak ‘n Shake is offering a 20% discount on any steakburger or fries to essential workers who are “selflessly working” and “risk their own lives to keep America running,” the company said in a news release. The discount runs through April 7. Essential workers need only to show a work ID, including a badge, nametag or business card.

This offer includes:

-- doctors, nurses, hospital support staff and other medical providers

-- law enforcement, including police, corrections and other enforcement agencies

-- emergency workers, such as EMTs, paramedics, 911 dispatchers and firefighters

-- pharmacy and grocery store workers, including cashiers, and -- stockroom and loading dock workers

-- food distributors

-- custodians and facilities maintenance workers

-- local government officials

-- bank employees

-- broadcast news and newspaper staffers

-- food bank and soup kitchen workers

-- local sanitation employees

-- transportation workers, including airports, trains and subways

-- IT companies

-- mail and package delivery service employees, including U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS

In addition, Steak ‘n Shake is offering deals for all Americans:

-- Family 4 Pack Meal Deal: four Double ‘n Cheese Steakburgers, four small fries and four sodas for $19.99. Available every day by drive-thru or take-out.

-- Half-Price Happy Hour: half-price on all milk shakes and drinks. Available from 2-5 p.m., Monday-Friday by drive-thru or take-out.