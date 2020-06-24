Stay-home economy boosts Rockford airport to 3rd busiest airport for Amazon

Surging cargo flights have boosted RFD as the third busiest airport for Amazon's e-commerce shipments and resulted in an increase of UPS next-day air business by nearly 20% from a year ago.

According to

​, this is due to recent cargo growth and employment at the airport.

"There are only a handful of places with two top-20 cargo airports," says Mike Webber, an airport consultant in Austin, Texas. "Chicago is one of them. O'Hare and Rockford coexist really well. (The area) is a rail and trucking hub. There's a lot of heavy industry, so it's not just a gateway. It's a strong origin-and-destination market."

Rockford's cargo business is up 30 to 35 percent this year, says Mike Dunn, the airport's executive director. Employment at the airport, which has cargo-sorting hubs for both UPS and Amazon, is up more than 500, to 5,500 to 6,000 jobs. Nearly half the airport's revenue comes from cargo landing fees.

Rockford is also ranked 20th in the list of Top 20 North American Airports by cargo volume, as RFD had 327,602 metric tons of cargo move through the airport.

Amazon's e-commerce shipments rose 25 percent in the first quarter. Rockford was a hub for Amazon when it launched its own cargo service in 2016.

Rockford benefits not only from continued sales growth at Amazon but also from the company's construction of warehouses throughout the region as it moves toward same-day delivery. "The more they build, it's good for us: They're using the airport to move product in and out," Dunn says.

UPS, which employs 1,700 at Rockford, says its next-day-air business was up 20.5 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, compared with an 8.5 percent rise in total deliveries for the company.

Chicago O'Hare and Gary International Airports also continue to see bigger profits from growth in air shipping.