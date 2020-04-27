State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross publishes list of inmates released from Illinois prisons

Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross' office provides access to the full list of inmates who have been released from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Ross' office says they were previously contacted by individuals with concerns over the release of inmates from Illinois prisons. Ross says she expressed her concerns to the Illinois Prison Review Board regarding the "premature release of violent offenders into our community" and there have been several inmates released through commutation of sentences and medical furlough by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

In a press release, Hite Ross says "The granting of such furloughs under Governor Pritzker’s Disaster Proclamation triggers my obligation to notify the victims pursuant to the Rights of Crime Victim’s Act and the Illinois Constitution. The lack of appropriate notice to my office regarding the early release of these individuals hinders my ability to notify victims and family members in a timely manner."

Ross says she will continue to oppose the early release and furlough of violent offenders back into the Winnebago County community.

Click here​ to see the full list of inmates who have been released by the Illinois Department of Corrections.