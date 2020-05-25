Stateliners spend holiday weekend outdoors

With temperatures warming and COVID-19 restrictions loosening, people in the Stateline engage in outdoor activities.

"Doing some hiking, trying to get outside and enjoy the fresh air," Justin Holder said.

People ditched TV and computer screens for mother nature’s shows and took advantage of near-perfect conditions.

"Did a little of the stuff ya gotta do and now we're having fun, ya had fun all weekend we had perfect weather yesterday," Paul and Mary Panther said. "Enjoying the parks, enjoying the weather, staying socially distant.”

"I just came here yesterday, fished for a few hours, didn't catch anything and today I am trying the same thing, so I'm not giving up," Taleb Bekkali said.

From fishing to being on the water most people stayed distant but active, and hope to do this more often.

"It was our first kind of normal weekend, we started venturing out this weekend for the first time," Paul Panther said.

Although people did their best to have fun, most say they can't forget what this holiday is about.

"Everybody should honor these people because if it wasn't for them we wouldn't be here right now," Richard Bast said.