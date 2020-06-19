Stateliners dine in the streets to help out local businesses

For the second straight Friday, stateliners are heading downtown Rockford to put away their cars while keeping their appetites.

No vehicles are allowed tonight in the 200 through 500 blocks of East State, the State Street Bridge, and Madison Street between State and Market, so that businesses and restaurants could provide more space for dining and shopping.

They're calling it five blocks of social distancing fun.

The four blocks on East State will remain closed until Sunday at 8 a.m. while the State Street Bridge, and Madison Street will reopen tomorrow morning at eight.

"During the quarantine we had curbside pickup of heat and serve pizzas so we were doing that a little bit and just serving the community the best we could until we could get some tables out here.” Belen Ellsworth from Woodfire Pizza says. “We're bringing almost all of our tables from the dining room out so we are almost at full capacity."

