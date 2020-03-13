Stateliners are stocking up for COVID-19

"I am more scared by the hysteria than the actual virus,” said Ron Rainwater, a customer stocking up at Gray IGA Foods.

“Preparing for the worst.” That's a frequently heard phrase in many grocery store aisles. No cases have been reported in the Rockford area, yet, but shoppers like Shirley Parada are taking all measures to protect their health and make sure they are ready if they must be quarantined.

"We are out to stock up a little bit. I don't want to go crazy like we are in a panic. But like my hamburger meat, I am getting smaller amounts and freezing them, so I don't have to come out amongst the public quiet as much,” said Parada.

Stores must deal with the run on supplies. Many put limitations on how many items people can buy. Gray's on Alpine had avoided the rush, until Friday.

"If everybody overreacts and everybody gets quarantined to their own homes, then you want to be prepared for that. But, I am not worried about getting a covid-19, or whatever,” said Rainwater

While we hear so much about toilet paper and cleaning supplies... It's meat that seems to top of many grocery lists.

Grocery stores say they are trying to fill their empty shelves as fast as possible, but it's been difficult to keep up with the massive demand.