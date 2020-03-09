Stateline voters can get a free ride to the polls on Election Day

Every vote counts, which is why Rockford Mass Transit District is offering a free ride to any fixed route and paratransit riders.

Fixed route riders will need to notify the driver that they are using their free ride to go to the polling place. While Paratransit riders will have to tell dispatchers that they would like to schedule a ride to their polling place. Those passengers will also need to provide the address as they do when scheduling other rides. Riders will also receive a free ride home as long as the driver picks them up from the polling place.

“RMTD recognizes that getting to a polling location may not be easy for some in our community. Because of this, RMTD wants to minimize whatever transportation barriers that may exist and encourage everyone to get out and exercise their right to vote," said RMTD Executive Director, Michael Stubbe.

Free rides will only be available on March 17. Paratransit riders must schedule free rides by 5 p.m. Monday, March 16.