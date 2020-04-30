Stateline veterans remember lost soilders 45 years after Vietnam War ends

Rockford veterans hosted a ceremony to honor those who returned home from the Vietnam war 45 years ago, while also remembering those who never had the chance.

"There is not a day that goes by that I don't think about Vietnam," said Charles Larson, Vietnam Army Veteran.

April 30, 1975, the date the Vietnam War came to an end.

"Most of my thoughts are not good thoughts, some but most of them are not good," Larson said.

Larson fought in the Vietnam War between December of 1968 and January of 1970 and remembers his arrival home like it was yesterday.

"I had tremendous survivor's guilt. I didn't fit in with the society that I had left. It hadn't changed I had changed and I struggled for a long time," Larson said.

Larson suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from his time at war but says he's thankful to have lived a fairly normal life.

"I have been blessed in that respect. Other veterans that served there have not been so lucky,” Larson said.

"We are living because they couldn't and we are very grateful for that," said Nick Parnello, Vietnam Army Veteran.

Parnello joined Larson and several other veterans at the LZ Peace Memorial in Rockford to remember the soldiers who died in the war.

"They never got to get married, they never got to have kids, they never got to go to school, they got nothing but a gravesite," Parnello said.

Parnello says the current crisis contributed to the low turnout but he felt it was important to go forward with the event.

"We needed to be here to have this ceremony to remember these men and women who gave a terrible sacrifice," Parnello said.

More than 60,000 Americans died in the war and there are 69 known Winnebago County Veteran names listed at LZ Peace Memorial.