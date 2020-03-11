Stateline travelers gear up for flights during coronavirus pandemic

A Stateline staple carrying on in the face of the virus: the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

"A lot of it's a lot of hype. Everyone wants to do everything. We got through Y2K, we got through SARS, it's just another thing. People are hyping it up to be more than it really is," said John Lucas.

As travel restrictions because of coronavirus plague airports across the country and around the world, passengers at the airport say they are prepared, but not afraid.

"It did make us pause for sure, in the end; we'll be facing it at some point in time, regardless. So, the more we read up on it, the more we realized we need to move on," said Al Jaeger.

Becky Lucas says she feels ready for a trip to Florida, gathering essentials to keep her young family safe.

"So, we are just taking extra precautions, just with hand sanitizer and just making sure that we're going to have enough and make sure the kids are always going to wipe down and wipe down the areas that we're in, and just be extra cautious," said Becky Lucas.

Some travelers say fear just isn't an option.

"We're aware and there's certain things you can't control when you travel, but we control what we can," said Jaeger.

For people gearing up for trips, Becky’s husband John says use your discretion, but don't stress too much over what you decide to do.

"If you're overly nervous, don't be. But if you are, and if your mind is going to weigh on it, just stay home. It will at least make it a little bit easier to us to travel around," said John Lucas.

Other forms of travel are being impacted by the virus, with Amtrak cutting some rail services and waiving change fees until the end of March.