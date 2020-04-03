Stateline to Enjoy Its Nicest Weekend in Nearly a Month

While it might not be quite as warm as last weekend, the combination of sunshine and mild temperatures will make this weekend awfully close to perfect. A strong cold front passed through the Stateline Friday Evening, sending temperatures crashing some 20° to 30° across the entire region in a matter of just a few hours. Pockets of light rain have followed, and will continue through much of the night, but will almost undoubtedly end before the sun rises Saturday Morning.

While a few clouds may be around very early in the day Saturday, sunshine will be quick to take over, and will dominate, not only the rest of the day, but for the rest of the weekend as a whole! Though northwesterly winds will allow for substantially cooler temperatures than Friday's upper 60s, the middle and upper 50s we see Saturday and Sunday are exactly the readings we should be seeing during April's opening weekend.

The sunshine and pleasant temperatures will provide a perfect opportunity to get in a run, walk, or bike ride, or perhaps to begin some spring yard work. If any of these are in your plans, we do have a word of caution to pass along.

It's not something we typically think about early in April, but if you're planning on spending any duration of time outdoors, you'll want to make sure to apply sunscreen early and often. The UV Index both Saturday and Sunday is to be a 5, which is firmly in the Moderate category. Sunburn on unprotected skin could occur in as little as 27 minutes for those with lightest skin complexion.

Sun will be replaced by more cloudiness early next week, though temperatures are to surge as winds lock in out of the south. 60s are certain to return Monday, with our first 70s since October still very much in the cards Tuesday.