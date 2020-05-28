Stateline restaurants can open with outdoor seating in phase 3 of Illinois' reopening plan

As phase three of Illinois' reopening plan begins Friday many local restaurants will offer an in-person dining experience.

"We are really blessed to be able to open,” said Al Castrogiovanni, Alchemy creator.

It's been a long 10 weeks, but Friday many restaurants will be one step closer to fully reopening as they add outdoor dining.

"The biggest and neatest part of this is being able to fully reopen with seating restricts inside Alchemy," Castrogiovanni said.

Castrogiovanni says his restaurant has the perfect setup for outdoor dining because one wall of the business is made up of garage doors that can open giving the outdoor feel with protection from the elements.

"It's a reason for Rockford to feel that it is a little more of an indoor dining feel," Castrogiovanni said.

"We just want to see their smiling faces and say hello. minus the hugs," said Benny Salamone, Franchesco’s Ristorante owner.

At Franchesco's they will serve about 100 guests. There will be 60 people able to sit in the patio area and then another 40 can sit in tents set up in a section of the parking lot.

"We miss our customers and we are trying to give them an option to come out and dine with us again so we can have some face to face even though we will be wearing masks," said Robert Grottke, Tom & Jerry’s owner.

Tom & Jerry’s staff will take a different route by setting up picnic tables so guests can sit and enjoy their food.

"We have the space, we can safely put them apart from one another and we have the staff to service them, so we said let's get some tables and get them out here," Grottke said.

Most restaurants ask that you call and make a reservation as outdoor seating will be limited.