Stateline real estate agents find success despite coronavirus pandemic

Inventory shortages and rising home prices make business difficult for many area realtors. But one Stateline real estate agent is making it work despite the challenges.

"It's been getting busier and busier and busier," said Real Estate Agent Michelle Huber.

Huber says despite the pandemic she's dealt with an eventful few months juggling being a stay-at-home mom and teacher as well as selling homes. She admits she's better at the latter.

"In the last ten days I've taken six listings one of them went under contract immediately and I have two of my listings that were on the market a little longer time that received multiple offers in the same day," Huber said

Rockford Area Realtors CEO Conor Brown says they are all superstars.

"I've just been so impressed with realtors and how they've been able to pivot and adapt to this forever evolving situation," Brown said.

While Huber is seeing a windfall in her business, Brown says area new home listings are actually down 40%.

"I think a lot of that had to do with people hesitant to list their homes," Brown said.

Yet the homes on the market are selling at higher prices.

"Almost $142,000 was the average sales price in our region which is absolutely amazing. That's about a 12% increase that we are looking at,” Brown said.

Huber says it's about finding the silver lining around the dark industry cloud.

"So the buyers that are out there have been sometimes looking for six months waiting for that perfect right thing. The inventory keeps dropping and dropping so we have the same people fighting over the same house," Huber said.

According to Brown most homes listed in the Rockford region are selling within hours, sometimes with multiple offers.