Stateline pharmacies are experiencing a shortage of Tylenol

If you head over to your local pharmacy you might notice empty shelves where Tylenol once sat.

"It's nice to have it on hand in case people need it but also use it properly," said Sheila Kitzman, North Park Pharmacy co-owner.

Tylenol is becoming another item selling out fast during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Brand name Tylenol the most common name for acetaminophen is in short supply,” Kitzman said.

Kitzman says her store only has a few bottles of Tylenol left but is fully stocked with the generic brands.

"We have several different brands and manufacturers available," Kitzman said.

"It will help treat fever and pain. Both products are great. Tylenol is not going to be better than acetaminophen brand and the generic is identical," said OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center Pharmacist Que Mohring.

Mohring says while Tylenol is the hot buy it's not proven to work better than other pain-relieving medications like ibuprofen.

"Both of those are good products," Mohring said.

Mohring says Tylenol works to help with fevers and pain.

"Ibuprofen will do those same things but also bring down inflammation and swelling,” Mohring said.

Aside from medicine Kitzman encourages the use of supplements.

"Vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc is hard to come by and that one I would say has the most proven studies out there on how zinc can help against viruses," Kitzman said.

North Park Pharmacy will remain open during the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. It also offers curbside pick-up options.