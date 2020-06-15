Stateline on track to welcome prolonged warm spell starting Tuesday

After recording temperature surpluses each of the first twelve days of the month, the Stateline has played host to sub-normal temperatures for the past three days. That brief respite from the warmth is just about over, though, as another prolonged warm spell is to begin Tuesday, and will last for at least the next week, if not longer.

While warmer temperatures are not likely to be loved universally, there are some distinct silver linings to be found for non-heat enthusiasts. First of all, even though temperatures are likely ticketed for the 90s on more than one occasion, it's not going to be quite as hot as was once originally feared. Earlier projections suggested that middle to perhaps even upper 90s were to be possible late this week. Now, it appears as though we'll peak in the lower 90s Thursday through Saturday. A slow-moving upper level low pressure system drifting along the eastern seaboard is to keep upper level winds here out of the east for several more days. This not only delays the onset of the heat, it also allows for the most significant heat to remain bottled up farther to the west.

Additionally, the incoming heat is not to be accompanied by humidity, at least at first. The configuration of upper level steering winds will also keep the truly humid air to our west until very late this week or early in the weekend. Additionally, with the pattern having been largely dry of late, soil moisture is lacking, and rather significantly in spots. This prohibits additional moisture from being evaporated by the sunlight into the atmosphere. The end result is a considerably drier heat than what we've seen early on in this warm season.

Eventually, by late Friday into Saturday, we'll see the upper level winds realign some, bringing hotter and more humid air into our area as those winds turn more westerly. The increased moisture will add more energy to the atmosphere, which requires us to include thunderstorm chances in the forecast. The first chances for stormy weather appear likely to hold off until late Friday or Friday Night, with the best rain chances appearing likely to occur on Saturday. A few widely scattered storms will also be possible on Sunday and Monday, though numerous rain-free hours are promised every between Friday and Monday.

The return to summer-like heat and humidity coincides nicely with Summer's official beginning at 4:43 Saturday Afternoon.