Stateline on pace to move into next phase of reopening plan, expected peak pushed to mid-June

The announcement comes on the same day as Gov. Pritzker and his staff begin to work from home after a senior staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the governor’s office, this asymptomatic staff member tested positive for COVID-19 late last week. Pritzker and his other employees have all tested negative for the virus.

Pritzker also says the expected peak of COVID-19 cases has shifted back another month, from May to mid-June in Illinois. Daily death and hospital capacity data over the course of the last two and a half weeks have informed the model and led to the updated predictions.

“It doesn’t sound like good news, but it is saving lives,” he said. “Pushing out the peak is a natural consequence of flattening the curve.”

A later and lower peak is a positive indicator of flattening the curve and a result of a slowdown of the state’s rate of transmission, which leads to a slower rate of increase over a longer period. Under current mitigations, hospital bed and ventilator capacity remains sufficient to treat COVID-19 patients. In other words, Illinois will reach the peak without overloading the state’s health care system as seen in other parts of the world.

All four of the regions are meeting many of the key metrics, with three of the four on pace to meet all of the Restore Illinois reopening metrics to move forward after the 28-day period: North-Central, Central and Southern.

The Stateline is in the North-Central region, meaning our region is on pace to move into the next phase after the current 28-day period concludes at the end of May.

Our region has also seen a 35.8% decease in hospitalizations. A requirement to move forward to next phase is that a region sees no overall increase, rather stability or a decrease, in hospital admissions for COVID-like illness across a 28-day period.

As of midnight May 8, all four regions met the third requirement of available surge capacity of at least 14% for ICU beds, medical/surgical beds, and ventilators.

Here are the North-Central regions current bed and ventilator statistics:

-- 41.1% (Med/Surge Beds Available)

-- 40.6% (ICU Bed Availability)

-- 64.9% (Ventilator Availability)