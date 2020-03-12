Stateline nursing homes are on lockdown as a coronavirus precaution

If you plan to visit a loved one in a nursing home make sure you call first. Several Stateline facilities implemented a lockdown as a precaution against the coronavirus.

"Broke my heart because I don't know when I will see her again," said Celeste

Celeste Holevas 94 year-old mother is cared for at Presence Saint Anne Center.

"I went to go see her yesterday and I missed her by 30 minutes, they had just locked the facility down and it was heartbreaking because I had no idea that was coming," Holevas said.

Holevas biggest concern is that her mom will get lonely without visitors.

"When I get there she is like 'I've been waiting for you’, Holevas said.

Holevas tries to visit her mom each day.

"We set out her clothes, and she has a white board and we change the date on the white boards and we do county downs to special events," Holevas said.

Holevas says while she will miss her mom, she does understand the health concern.

"I think it's probably a good thing, I’m sure to keep the public out because it will help keep down the risk," Holevas.

"Our most vulnerable at risk are those that are contained in long-term care facilities and skilled nursing facilities," said Dr. Sandra Martell, Winnebago County Health Department Director.

Martell says adults over the age of 60 are at the highest risk of having complications from COVID 19.

"Voluntarily our teams all came together and said this is in the best interest to discourage people to get out in the public that may be exposed unintentionally and may contract the illness," Martell said.

23 News did contact Saint Anne’s; the staff declined an interview but in a statement said a lockdown is the only way to assure its residents stay healthy.