Stateline law enforcement agencies identify crime trends

County sheriff’s departments across the region are seeing a change in crimes reported, and experts are beginning to notice trends.

"Call volume in general has gone down as compared to this time of year last year," Lee County Sheriff John Simonton said.

Adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic, that is the challenge facing law enforcement agencies across the region, changing how they respond based on the situation.

"Two upticks we have seen are domestic batteries and domestic reports in general along with runaways are up three times," Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said.

VanVickle and Simonton credit people staying in as one reason for the uptick in domestic calls, but that same reason is why both counties have fewer traffic stops.

"Our traffic enforcement hasn't yielded the same results as normal," VanVickle said. "About 250 less traffic stops than normal."

"The traffic volume itself, like late at night especially, has gone way down, however we are seeing some traffic violations.” Simonton said. “When talking to the drivers they do not believe we are out enforcing some of the traffic laws."

The law enforcement agencies are preparing to respond accordingly, as the state inches closer to reopening.

"As we move forward into nicer weather I think we are going to see more traffic on the roads and more people gathering and so again we just go back to people trying to get back to normal,” VanVickle said.

