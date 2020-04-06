Stateline counties receive 'D' or 'F' grade for social distancing, according to one report

According to data from residents phones, Illinois as a whole gets a 'D' for social distancing. This is also the same for many of the counties in the Stateline.

The date comes from Unacast, a location and data analytics firm that says Illinois residents are not staying home during the 'stay-at-home' order during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According Unacast's latest update on April 5, Winnebago, Stephenson and Ogle counties all received a D- for social distancing. Lee and Boone counties both received an F.

Unacast says 25-40% of the population in Winnebago County have decreased their average mobility (based on distance traveled). The percentage given by Unacast gives the county a D grade.

Back at the end of March, Illinois got an 'A' for a 40% drop in distance traveled giving the state an 'A' grade.

According to a press release, Unacast uses anonymous device location data, map data and intelligence for clients in retail, tourism, real estate, transportation and marketing industries.

You can see the full report here​