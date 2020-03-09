Stateline business doubles elderberry syrup sales during coronavirus pandemic

While there is no cure for the coronavirus, some say there are natural remedies you can do to keep your immune system strong.

"My husband and I got super sick with the flu and I thought we are not letting this happen again," said Nikki Schoeny, Jack and Company Elderberry Syrup owner.

Schoeny dug in doing research and creating a syrup using elderberries, honey and spices.

"The berries have been studied a lot to see how well they work against colds and flu and it stomps the virus from replicating so that's what helps reduce the duration and severity of those symptoms," Schoeny said.

Schoeny started Jack and Co. last year. She began with a Facebook post.

"I ordered a couple of cases of bottles and I sold 24 of them and thousands of bottles later here we are," Schoeny said.

Typically Jack and Company fills about 250 bottles in a week, but with the coronavirus spreading they are up to about 500 bottles a week.

"All of a sudden it landed here and it just exploded," Schoeny said.

Schoeny says without her team she couldn't meet the high demand.

"I'm a big believer in it," said Terri Lundberg, Jack and Company Elderberry Syrup volunteer.

Terri Lundberg provides the raw honey and works in the kitchen bottling syrup.

"Knowing where it comes from is the part that I really like and I think it's beneficial for you,” Lundberg said.

Lundberg says she takes Jack and Co. syrup religiously.

"I just think if I am getting sick I might take it a little more often and I think it helps keeps that cold from getting worse then it could be," Lundberg said.

"Don't operate out of fear, operate out of empowerment. Have stuff in your arsenal that is good for your immune system," Schoeny said.

Experts recommend taking one to two tablespoons each day. But, it can be taken up to every two hours when experiencing cold and flu symptoms.

You can pick up a bottle of Elderberry syrup at several Stateline stores including Food 4 Fuel, Health First Wellness Center and Van Laar Farm Market. The syrup can also be purchased online.