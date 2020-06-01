Stateline braces for hottest temperatures in more than ten months

In the wake of five straight days with temperatures in the 80s, the Stateline's now strung together five consecutive days with high temperatures in the much more comfortable 70s. The spell of natural, free air conditioning is about to come to a screeching halt, though, as the hottest air of the season is all but certain to invade the area as Tuesday draws near. In fact, subtle warming is already underway.

Southerly winds locked in Monday Afternoon, helping to propel temperatures into the upper 70s to lower 80s in a spot or two after earlier clouds and showers were pushed well to our east in favor of sunshine. Clouds will be noticeably absent for at least the next 24 hours, and with the aforementioned southerly winds expected to shift to the southwest, much more prolific warming is to take place Tuesday. Temperatures are on track to reach into the 80s by as early as 10:00 Tuesday Morning over most, if not all of the Stateline, with some locales reaching the 80° mark even earlier.

With no clouds around to limit warming and 20 to 30 mile per hour winds blowing out of the southwest, there's nothing standing between the Stateline and the first 90° temperatures since August 5th. When all is said and done, the forecast high temperature of 93° will go down as the hottest temperature recorded since a 97° reading back on July 20. The record for June 2 appears not to be in any danger of being tied or broken, though. The 98° high temperature record set back in 1934 is nearly certain to stand.

The heat, though, is only one part of the equation. Humidity levels, which have already begun a slow climb Monday Evening, will continue a steady rise throughout the day Tuesday. Ultimately, dew points, which measure the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, are to reach tropical levels in the upper 60s to near 70°. Combined with the sultry temperatures, the elevated humidity levels will produce heat index readings as high as 99° during peak heating late Tuesday Afternoon!

Such a combination of heat and humidity can be dangerous, and potentially deadly, if proper precautions aren't taken.

Those planning on spending any extended time outdoors are encouraged to take it easy. Take plenty of breaks in the shade, wherever it can be found, and stay hydrated! It's important to dress lightly and to wear light colored clothing, if possible. Lastly, be sure to check on any elderly neighbors or relatives, as they're most susceptible to heat-related illness.

Most importantly, though, you're never to leave children or pets in your vehicle unattended. With 80° air temperatures outside, a car warms up to 109° in just 20 minutes, and 114° in a half an hour. And that's just with 80° temperatures! Once the temperature reaches 90° outside, interior temperatures reach 124° within 30 minutes, and 133° in an hour. Needless to say, that can do a tremendous amount of harm to any living beings, so be sure to look before you lock!

For those not a fan of the heat, the good news is that the 90s are here for Tuesday and Tuesday only. A weak cold front will be sagging southward Tuesday Evening, and will pass through the region sometime late Tuesday Night or very early Wednesday Morning. Along and ahead of the front, showers and thunderstorms are likely to be progressing southeastward, and could reach the Stateline anytime after Midnight.

Early indications suggest there's to be at least some potential for severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center's outlook places Northern Illinois in a level one, marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. However, to our north, Southern Wisconsin sits under a level two, slight risk. The greatest threat for more widespread and significant severe weather activity will be found across Western and Central Wisconsin, where an Enhanced Risk for severe weather is in place.