Stateline Family YMCA to close amid coronavirus outbreak

Following recommendations from the Winnebago County Health Department, The Stateline YMCA will be closing for two weeks due to COVID-19 starting Sunday night.

This comes after the YMCA of Rock River Valley announced closures​ on Saturday. The Y will close at 5:00 p.m. Sunday and reopen at 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31.

This includes the following facilities: Ironworks Branch, Roscoe Branch, Stateline YMCA Gymnastics Center, and the YMCA Youth Sports Complex.

"Here at the Y we are passionate about being a safe gathering place for our community, which made this decision all the more difficult." said Ann Hankins, President/CEO of the Stateline Family YMCA. "However, our passion for social responsibility is just as important and to remain open and facilitate the gathering of large groups would not support this passion. We will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly."

At this time, The Department of Children and Family Services are allowing us to continue offering childcare in our licensed childcare for children 5 years and under at both the Ironworks and Roscoe Branch. However, this could change at anytime and all changes will be communicated directly to our child care families.

The YMCA staff will be available between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday by calling (608) 365-2261.