Stateline Kids to host virtual Easter egg hunt

Going outdoors and filling your basket with Easter eggs may be canceled this year because of the coronavirus, but one local organization is bringing the fun to your computers.

The group Stateline Kids is putting together a virtual Easter egg hunt on its website starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. First you will need to visit the Facebook event page to gather the clues, then go to the website and find the images of Easter eggs hidden throughout. Once you find all the eggs, email your list to Stateline Kids and you will be entered into a drawing to win a $25 gift card to a local business or restaurant of your choice. Owner Erin Sturm says she created the event to give families the feel of a real Easter egg hunt.

"I just hope that as people do these activities that they can feel like we are still a community even though we are all in our individual homes and that all the other families in the area are going through the same struggles or fears that you are,” said Erin Sturm with Stateline Kids.

Stateline Kids is also encouraging families to make Easter eggs and hang them in their windows. Sturm says they have a Google map on the website that shows which houses have these decorations so people can take a walk and check them out.

