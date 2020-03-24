State of Illinois will receive more medical equipment and supplies from federal government

At a press conference Tuesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker and state health officials announced that the federal government is going to ship more medical equipment to Illinois to help aid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Pritzker says the state will be receiving 300,000 N95 masks and 300 ventilators from the federal government. This comes as the governor had been critical of the federal government for the lack of resources given to Illinois.

During his daily press briefing on Monday, the governor asked closed businesses, such as nail salons and tattoo shops, to donate protective masks to hospitals in need.