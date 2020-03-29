State calls on licensed healthcare providers to help in the COVID-19 fight

The State of Illinois is calling on any licensed healthcare providers who are available to help fight COVID-19 according to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

Calling on healthcare providers

This includes all physicians, registered nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, medics, LPNs, CNAs, Podiatrists and Dentists.

To register visit www.illinoishelps.net or click here .

By registering you will be a part of an alert system, and respond if available to a significant public health emergency. If you are not a medical professional you can find other volunteer opportunities at www.Serve.Illinois.gov.

