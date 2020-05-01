Illinois Supreme Court postpones bar exam

The Illinois Supreme Court postpones the Illinois bar exam to September, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The exam was scheduled for July 28-29 and is now September 9-10, according to an announcement by the court.

"This decision was made after careful consideration of the health and safety issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chief Justice Anne M. Burke said. “The Court would like to thank the Board, the law school deans and other stakeholders for their helpful input.”

The court also entered an order to relax rules for administering the bar exam. This will allow the Illinois Board of Admissions to the Bar the flexibility to make changes on how the exam is administered so that applicants and staff are protected.

