State Police: Foul play suspected in Belvidere man's death

In a press release Tuesday, Illinois State Police believe foul play is somehow involved in the death of a Belvidere man, whose body was found in the Calumet River last week.

The victims body, 35-year-old Carl E. Gordon of Belvidere was found in the Calumet River around 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. Illinois State Police began this investigation on Tuesday.

Besides foul play being released by the Illinois State Police, officials say no more information is available at this time.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to please contact the ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.