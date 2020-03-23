Starlight Theatre using online platforms for rehearsals

The cast of Starlight Theatre's 'The Little Mermaid' is rehearsing through platforms like Zoom or Skype due to the Shelter In Place order throughout the state.

'The Little Mermaid' is set to debut June 3 however coronavirus concerns have made in person rehearsal not possible.

"It is a challenge and it is different, but honestly I think it's very motivating that we're still working through like these uncertain times," said actress Gabriella Galluzzo.

All rehearsals are now online and programs like Zoom and Skype are becoming the modes of communication.

"Yes it is super challenging but is that going to stop us not a chance, but you can definitely feel that all across the board from everybody with is really cool," said actor Noah Hill.

Musical Director Jodi Beach says despite uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus the cast is motivated and putting in the effort each rehearsal.

"We don't know what's going to happen and we don't want to borrow trouble from the future," said Beach. "What can we do today to stay on task. Well today we can learn our music."