Starlight Theatre postpones 2020 season

Rock Valley College postpones its 2020 Starlight Theatre season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starlight officials say the health of the community is its top priority the decision to postpone was not an easy one to make. Starlight Theatre Director Chris Brady says the crew has plans to keep the community entertained through the pandemic, and the show will go on at some point.

The shows “The Little Mermaid,” “Disaster!,” “Dream Girls,” “Hello, Dolly!,” sand “How I Became a Pirate” will be performed in the summer of 2021.

“While we may not be presenting a season of shows this summer, we’re not keeping our lights dim either,” says Brady. “We’re going to bring the Starlight talent and ideas right to your home. Stay tuned.”

Season ticket holders for 2020 can donate their tickets, transfer them to next season or request a refund.

