Starlight Theatre awarded Neighborhood Grant

Rock Valley College’s Starlight Theatre received a Neighborhood Grant from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and HomeStart on Thursday.

The grant funding is planned to go toward the Starlight summer camp project. The camp is tentatively planned for late July or early August, according to Rock Valley College.

"The grant dollars will help address the ethnic gaps in all areas of theatre by allowing Starlight staff and performers to present a one week theatre camp at the Fairground Boys and Girls Club in Rockford," according to RVC.

Currently, African-American playwrights, actors, dancers, choreographers, directors, and stage managers comprise less than 20% representation in live theatre, per the RVC.

“Theatre is a major industry with many employment opportunities and also teaches many leadership skills that serve people well both on and off stage,” Chris Brady, Director, Theatre and Arts Park at RVC said. “We hope our summer camp will introduce students to these different opportunities and inspire them to pursue a role in theatre.”