Starbucks giving free coffee to US healthcare workers and first responders

Starbucks is giving away free coffee nationwide to first responders and healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. This news comes from a statement that was announced by Starbucks corporate Wednesday.

Starbucks says this promotion will continue now through May 3. Any customer who identifies themselves as a first responder or healthcare system worker will receive a free fall coffee. In addition, the following are also eligible for the coffee:

-- Doctors

-- Firefighters

-- Hospital and medical staff, including researchers

-- Paramedics

-- Police officers

Additionally, Starbucks said its foundation will also be donating $500,000 to organizations delivering care packages and needed medical items such as personal protective equipment.

You can read the full statement from Starbucks here​.