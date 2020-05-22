St. Peter Catholic School in South Beloit to close

St. Peter Catholic School said in a press release that it will close the school at the end of the school year.

With a declining enrollment since the 2017-2018 school year, as well as issues gathering the tuition funds, the school discovered they owe the Diocese of Rockford upwards of $220,000.

At the close of registration the school only had 56 total students in grades Kindergarten through Eighth grade enrolled for the 2020-2021 school year.

Father Steven Sabo met with school staff and teachers to inform them of the news, then sent a letter to families with more information.

In the letter to families, Father Sabo said, "Be assured that I share the loss of our parish school with all of you. And as difficult and painful as this decision is, as soon as we are able to do so publicly, we will need to gather for a special celebration in Christ’s name, to not only thank our children, families and school faculty for their many sacrifices and

contributions but also to mark the joy of the Catholic educational legacy

written in our history here by St. Peter School."

Staff will be assisted in finding other employment and parents and students are encouraged to enroll at other diocesan Catholic schools. The parish will continue to use the school for parish religious educational programs.

