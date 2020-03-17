St. Patrick's Day Spirit with Shamock Shakes

Shamrock Shakes are a minty McDonald's mainstay during the month of March and one Stateline business is using the cool treat to give back to a group of overworked members of our communities.

More than 140 Shamrock Shakes went to the staff of several hospice care facilities in the area as a way to say thank you for putting in long hours to keep our senior Stateliners safe. These care unites have been locked down because of the Coronavirus and the staff has been putting their own safety at risk to keep their residents happy.

Traci Honings of Transitions Hospice says this is a little way to give back to the people who keep our family members safe. She says, "We want to just recognize and show our appreciation for the people that are on the frontlines and going the extra mile, working the extra hours for our families, for our loved ones and where we can"t be there to visit they are there to spend that extra time with them."