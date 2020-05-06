St. James Catholic School in Belvidere to close permanently at end of year

The Diocese of Rockford announced Wednesday that St. James Catholic School in Belvidere will be closing permanently, due to low enrollment and debt.

Last year the school educated 104 students at the school, pre-K through 8th. With the assistance of our principal, every school family has been contacted in regard to registering for the 2020-2021 school year. Sadly at the close of registration on May 1, only 36 students were registered.

The statement reads in part, "The educational integrity of our academic program at St. James cannot be sustained with this enrollment. This enrollment, coupled with the devastating financial impact of closures from COVID-19 has crippled our ability to sustain a Catholic elementary school here at St. James."

The school will close at the end of the 2019-20 school year. The school had already been closed due to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home executive order.