Spring's Final Frost Expected Overnight, Significant Warming Trend to Follow

It's been one of the most lengthy cold spells we've seen in the Stateline in quite some time. Over the course of the past 33 days, dating back to April 8, just seven times has the Stateline played host to above normal temperatures. That chilly trend still has a few more days to go, but the light at the end of the tunnel's shining brighter by the day, as milder air's return is becoming increasingly close.

The season's final frost is to occur in Tuesday's early morning hours, with temperatures set to dive back into the middle 30s in most spots. There could be a town or two that touches the freezing mark, but those will be more sporadic that in days past. Bright sun is to shine from start to finish Tuesday, though northwesterly winds are to again keep temperatures restricted to the upper 50s, with a few locales perhaps touching 60°, still a far cry from the 71° considered normal on May 12.

Another somewhat cool day is on tap Wednesday, as clouds thicken as the day progresses ahead of a wet storm system set to impact us later that day, into the nighttime hours, then continuing into Thursday. It's that storm system which, despite bringing the threat for rain, is to bring the initial surge of warmth's return to our area as winds finally shift southerly.

Warmer, more humid air begins its ascent northward into our area Wednesday Night, and by Thursday Morning, our atmosphere's to have a distinctly more summery feel. Temperatures are ticketed for the 70s for just the third time this month, but it won't be the final time such temperatures are to occur. While the past week saw temperatures in the 50s on four occasions, the 60s three times, without a single 70°, the week ahead will represent a total about-face. The next seven days are to feature just one day in the 50s, one in the 60s, and the following five in the 70s. It's not even out of the question that an 80° temperature could occur on one or two occasions late this week or early next week.

What's more, the incoming warmth appears to have legs! Long-range outlooks from a host of computer forecast models suggest the warmer than normal temperatures are likely to persist through most of next week, and perhaps even longer than that. The Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 day temperature outlook suggests the entire eastern half of the United States is to see an above normal temperature regime through Memorial Day. While furnaces are humming right now, it's quite possible, if not likely, we'll be firing up the A/C once or twice over that span, as temperatures in the mid-80s are could very well occur at some point during the coming two weeks.

While the pattern does favor above to much above normal temperatures, it also appears to be a potentially wet one, with long-range indications suggesting numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms are to occur over much of the nation's heartland over the next 10-14 days.