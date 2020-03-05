Spring is coming, but so is allergy season

The warmer temperatures are making us get a little bit of spring fever. But this means allergy season is also on its way.

All of the predicted rainfall and temperatures are going to produce more tree, weed, and grass pollen.

According to Accuweather Meteorologists, millions of people from Texas to Illinois, should prepare for a long and severe allergy season.

Doctors from SwedishAmerican say the severe season is due to the short and wet winter.

Dr. Fatima Mohiuddin from SwedishAmerican tells us some allergy tips, "Be aware that you're going to get symptoms. Do the saline sprays. Start the nasal sprays early. The most effective medication for nasal allergies are nasal steroids and nasal sprays. The most common medications people take is an antihistamine. The best thing is a combination of both."

