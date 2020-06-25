Advertisement

Sports related injuries have been on the rise the past few months

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT
Now that the stay at home order is being eased up, the number of people leaving the home for sports and recreation will go up, and so is the threat of sports related injuries.

More than three and a half million kids under 14 receive medical treatment for sports injuries each year.

With summer youth sports leagues, travel teams, and even high school sports slowly starting back up in Illinois, the potential for broken bones and sprained body parts will be heightened.

Dr. Scott Ferry, a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon at Ortho Illinois, says they have already seen a significant increase in injuries recently related to trampolines, bicycles, scooters, and kids falling out of trees.

"Some of the basic things we preach are making sure that you have appropriate warm up, that you have adequate gear and equipment, that there is some rest and that you're not practicing and working out every day, and probably most importantly that you really kind of preach people to listen to their body." Ferry says.

