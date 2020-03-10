Spectrum School cancelled classes Tuesday for coronavirus concerns

3:00 p.m. Tuesday Update:

It has been confirmed that there was NO exposure in the Spectrum Community and no increased risk to the Stateline. Here is the letter school officials sent to families:

Dear Spectrum Families,

Thank you all for your patience as the Winnebago County Health Department investigated the case of a person with a connection to a Spectrum family who may have been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

After their thorough investigation, it has been determined that there was no exposure. There is no increased risk to the Spectrum community, and no increased risk to the greater Rockford area than the general risks we face daily.

We would like to thank the Winnebago County Health Department for its swift and diligent work and its continued efforts to educate and protect our communities.

Spectrum School will be open as usual starting tomorrow, March 11.

Thank you again for your continued support and understanding that the health and safety of our Spectrum families is our highest priority.

Sincerely,

Mary Beth Cunat

Spectrum School says they learned that a students family may have come into contact with someone COVID-19 Coronavirus. Because of this, Spectrum School cancelled classes Tuesday as a precaution.

Spectrum Principal Mary Beth Cunat tells 23 News that the possible exposure happened outside of Rockford, not at the school.

"Although this person has not been in our building, in exercising an abundance of caution we chose to suspend school today," said Cunat.

Spectrum contacted the Winnebago County Health Department for help on this case and it's now investigating the circumstances of the exposure. Cunat says, "They will inform us on how to proceed."