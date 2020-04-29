Specific crimes on the rise in the Rockford region

Local law enforcement agencies are voicing concerns over an alarming increase of cases in two areas. For the Rockford Police Department, it’s juvenile crime. For the Winnebago County Sheriff’s office it’s domestic disputes.

"The juveniles have been committing a lot of armed robberies so far this year," Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said.

The COVID-19 pandemic keeps kids away from school and inside their homes, giving them a lot of time on their hands. O’Shea thinks this is one of the reasons for the spike in juvenile crime.

"We've seen a 100% increase from 2019 to 2020 with the amount of Juveniles we've arrested and charged with armed robbery. Most of them, almost all of them armed with handguns," O’Shea said.

Winnebago County isn't seeing the same spike with juveniles. Sheriff Gary Caruana says this is because of different demographics. His department is seeing an uptick in a different area.

"What we are seeing is some domestic disturbance calls and some domestic violence calls which we are concerned with," Caruana said.

Both Caruana and O’Shea say they will continue to patrol and fight these crimes, but the most important thing for them is protecting the public.

"I want to assure the public that, keep calling because we are out there, we're out there to do our job and that is to protect the public," Caruana said.

