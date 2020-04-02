Spain reports highest COVID-19 death toll to date

Spain has set a record in virus-related fatalities, with 950 deaths in 24 hours, even as its infection rate appeared to ease.

New coronavirus infections rose nearly 8% overnight to 110,238, placing Spain close to Italy, the country the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

Around the world, the race is on to protect people against becoming infected by unwitting coronavirus carriers. A new study shows the illness may be spread by people without symptoms.

Governments are now pitted against each other in the race to buy protective gear and medical equipment. In New York state, deaths doubled just in 72 hours to more than 1,900.