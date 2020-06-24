South Dakota governor on taking down Mount Rushmore: 'Not on my watch'

Statues of former presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson have been defaced, torn down by protesters or are being removed across the country.

Where does that leave Mount Rushmore, which displays two of those presidents in huge granite in South Dakota's Black Hills?

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is promising to protect Mount Rushmore as more monuments come down across the country.

According to USA Today​, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, has a simple response to those that question whether it will be taken down: "Not on my watch."

Noem tweeted her support (see below) for the monument in response to a tweet from conservative pundit Ben Shapiro: "So, when is our woke historical revisionist priesthood going to insist on blowing up Mount Rushmore?"

It’s unclear if there are any current, credible plans to deface or destroy Mount Rushmore.

In the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, protesters have vandalized and toppled Confederate monuments, while some cities opted to separate themselves from symbols of slavery.