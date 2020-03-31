Sources: Governor J.B. Pritzker to extend state "stay-at-home" order until the end of April

Breaking news this afternoon as Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to extend the current stay-at-home order in Illinois an additional 23 days to April 30.

The announcement will be made during Governor Pritzker's daily COVID-19 press briefing at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The news comes one week before the initial order was set to end and just days after the state saw its biggest rise in cases of the coronavirus pandemic so far.

Health officials warn that Illinois' cases have still not peaked and a continued increase in patients threatens to overwhelm state hospitals, healthcare workers and first responders.

This order would likely mean that schools across the state would not resume any in-person classes through April. RPS is beginning distance learning this week.