Something to do: drive-thru wildlife safari in Lake Geneva

Just over an hour drive from Rockford, there is something that everyone can enjoy. A wildlife drive-thru safari adventure where you can enjoy it all from the safety of your car.

As Wisconsin's only drive-thru safari, Safari Lake Geneva​ is changing things up due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they are offering a drive-thru experience where safari-goers can see many types of animals ranging from buffalo and camels to ostriches and emus.

In addition, their website says you can feed some of the animals from inside your car. All you have to do is purchase a bucket of grain to feed the animals upon arrival at the safari.

Safari Lake Geneva is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily now through November 1. Prices range from $18.95 for adults and $11.95 for kids ages 3-15. Children 2 and under are free.