Something For Everyone: Abundant sunshine, both cooler and hot temperatures

The stretch of nice weather began today with wall-to-wall sunshine and temperatures a tad above normal. There will be plenty more where that came from as more days filled with sunshine are in the forecast.

It's as the title of the article says, there is 'Something for Everyone' as we are tracking both cooler and hot temperatures in the coming days. First, a cold front will move through the Stateline Friday late afternoon and early evening. While the rain chances from this are quite small, we are giving it a 10% chance for some sprinkles or an isolated shower.

Between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m. Friday is when the cold front will move through the Stateline that could spawn a shower. If anything were to come from this, it would be very short-lived and light in nature. Most of the Stateline, if not all will remain dry.

The cold front will also shift our winds to come out of the northwest beginning Friday night and will continue through the weekend. Highs in the 70s and no humidity is the story for the weekend weather pattern with more sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures Friday and Saturday night could get into the upper 40s.

Then as the jet stream moves north, tropical heat returns to our region beginning Tuesday as multiple days in the 90s are likely. It will also be increasingly muggy and humid going through the end of next week.