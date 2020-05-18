Some law enforcement begin to respond to large gatherings

As people get together in larger groups police are beginning to respond. Some regional law enforcement agencies are urging people to follow guidelines.

"We're just asking that people try to follow those guidelines so that we can slow this and get back to normal as quickly as possible," Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said.

People are beginning to travel and gather with others as temperatures warm in our region. Defying stay-at-home orders.

"We have had complaints of large gatherings and when we've shown up they've dispersed or what have you," VanVickle said.

A few law enforcement agencies across the region say they won't issue fines to people who gather in larger groups, but they do encourage people to stay at home.

"We welcome any opportunity to educate the public on what the health department has put out as an order and we certainly seek voluntary compliance," Chief Deputy with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Craig Strouse said.

"It's going to be more of that soft hand approach where we tell people hey here's the recommendations, please follow them help keep you safe, your family safe, your loved ones safe," VanVickle said.

In rural Ogle County, Sheriff VanVickle says people understand the responsibility, but some choose to get together anyway.

"This is absolutely happening all the time. This is just one of those rural areas where there's not many neighbors or people to complain about noise or what have you so nobody called to complain about it, it wasn't in town," VanVickle said.