Some Oregon teachers miss their students and host a parade

Some faculty and staff with the Oregon School District are missing their students during this quarantine, and decided to host a parade to show them how much they care.

The staff decorated their cars with streamers, balloons and signs reading “We Miss You.” Parents and students lined the sidewalks and waved as their teachers as they drove by.

It’s super exciting,” said Oregon Elementary School Teacher Rachel White. “We’re hoping we can see some of our kids. We see them on video chats every morning, but other than that we haven’t been able to see them for a couple weeks, so this is just really exciting.”

Faculty and staff from Oregon Elementary, David L. Rahn Middle School and Oregon High School were in the parade, so all students had the chance to see their teachers.

“It’s exciting,” said Oregon Elementary School Fourth Grader Nick Ciesiel. “I really miss my teachers and my friends.”

